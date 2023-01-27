Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

‘Bear face’ discovered on the surface of Mars in new satellite photo

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 3:32 pm
The 'bear face' on Mars. View image in full screen
NASA's High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRise) camera captured this image on Dec. 12 of what appears to be a bear's face on the surface of Mars. Twitter / @HiRISE

Forget the man in the moon, it’s all about the bear on Mars now.

On Wednesday, NASA researchers shared a satellite image of what looks like a bear’s face on the surface of Mars. The photo was taken on Dec. 12, 2022 by the agency’s High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera, which is attached to NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Read more: Bear takes ‘hundreds of selfies’ on wildlife camera in Colorado

Read next: Former NFL player Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

“This feature looks a bit like a bear’s face. What is it really?” the HiRISE Twitter account asked.

Story continues below advertisement

Though researchers couldn’t say for certain what the bear face was made of, the University of Arizona team tasked with operating the camera said the space-gazing bear is likely made from craters and a circular fracture.

The team wrote that the bear’s nose is a “hill with a V-shaped collapse structure” and its eyes are made from two craters. The bear’s head is “a circular fracture pattern” that may have been formed by a lava or mud deposit settling over a buried impact crater.

Read more: Romance scammer charged with defrauding Holocaust survivor of $2.8M

Read next: Jay Leno breaks multiple bones in motorcycle accident months after garage fire

Click to play video: 'Asteroid makes one of the closest approaches to Earth ever recorded'
Asteroid makes one of the closest approaches to Earth ever recorded

On social media, there was debate as to what the grouping of craters really looked like. Some said the image resembled an Angry Bird or the once-popular Doge meme of a Shiba Inu.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Humans are known to see faces in inanimate objects like electrical sockets or car lights as a result of a phenomenon called facial pareidolia. Due to the brain’s priming, humans often attempt to find meaning or a pattern where there is none. Even seeing the face of the ‘man in the moon‘ is caused by facial pareidolia.

NASASpaceMarsMars Reconnaissance OrbiterBear faceBear face MarsBear on MarsHigh-Resolution Imaging Science ExperimentMars bearMars bear faceNASA photoNASA photo bear faceWhat is the Mars bear face?Why is there a bear on Mars?
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers