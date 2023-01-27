Menu

Crime

Peterborough, Ont. man smashes windows on downtown business

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 3:29 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police made an arrest following incidents of glass windows on doors being smashed in the downtown on Jan. 27, 2023. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing mischief charges in connection with two vandalism incidents in the city’s downtown on Thursday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man breaking a glass window in a door at a business in the area of George Street North and Simcoe Street.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police say a couple of hours later, officers were called back to the same area for reports of a second glass window of a door being smashed. Police determined the same individual was involved in both incidents.

Officers were able to locate a man matching the description given to police a short distance away and took him into custody.

The 45-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts each of mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The accused was held in custody and appeared later that day.

