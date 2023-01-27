Peterborough, Ont. man smashes windows on downtown business

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing mischief charges in connection with two vandalism incidents in the city’s downtown on Thursday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man breaking a glass window in a door at a business in the area of George Street North and Simcoe Street.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police say a couple of hours later, officers were called back to the same area for reports of a second glass window of a door being smashed. Police determined the same individual was involved in both incidents.

Officers were able to locate a man matching the description given to police a short distance away and took him into custody.

The 45-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts each of mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The accused was held in custody and appeared later that day.