Peterborough, Ont. man smashes windows on downtown business

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing mischief charges in connection with two vandalism incidents in the city’s downtown on Thursday morning.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man breaking a glass window in a door at a business in the area of George Street North and Simcoe Street.
Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.
Police say a couple of hours later, officers were called back to the same area for reports of a second glass window of a door being smashed. Police determined the same individual was involved in both incidents.
Officers were able to locate a man matching the description given to police a short distance away and took him into custody.
The 45-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts each of mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.
The accused was held in custody and appeared later that day.
