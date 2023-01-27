Menu

Sports

Jets’ Wheeler to try hand at golf with Manitoba Open invite

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 11:30 am

Winnipeg Jets veteran Blake Wheeler is set to see if his on-ice skill translates to the links this August.

Wheeler has been given a sponsor’s exemption to participate in this year’s Manitoba Open — an official PGA Tour event.

The 15-year NHL veteran, who has been with the Jets since the team relocated to Winnipeg in 2011, isn’t the first local NHLer to participate in the event — teammates Mark Scheifele (2018 and 2022) and Kyle Connor (2019) have also taken part.

“I am very excited to be given the opportunity to play with some of the best up-and-coming golfers at the Manitoba Open,” Wheeler said in a statement Friday. “I always marvel at the skill and touch the pros display around the course, as well as their immense power off the tee.”

The annual golf event, held at Southwood Golf & Country Club, continues to raise funds for the True North Youth Foundation and its Project 11 Mental Wellness Program. Last year, the event raised $115,000 for the foundation.

