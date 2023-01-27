Former NFL player Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

Send this page to someone via email

Jessie Lemonier, a former linebacker for the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions, died at age 25, the Lions announced on Jan. 26.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Lions tweeted.

“Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

No cause of death has been revealed.

The Chargers also paid tribute to the defensive end, writing that he was “gone too soon.”

“Our hearts are with Jessie’s family, friends and loved ones,” Lemonier’s former team tweeted.

Lemonier’s agent Drew Smith told ESPN that the football player and his girlfriend were expecting a baby.

Lemonier was born in Hialeah, Fla., and played football at Liberty University before he signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He played six games with the Chargers, making two tackles, before being waived.

Lemonier was picked up by the Lions and played seven games for them during the 2021 season, making 15 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

In November, Lemonier was drafted by the XFL’s Arlington Renegades but he instead decided to sign with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers. He was traded to the Birmingham Stallions ahead of the upcoming season.