World

Poland donating 60 modernized tanks to Ukraine in addition to Leopards

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 27, 2023 7:55 am
Canada sending 4 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Russia renews attacks
Poland will send an additional 60 tanks to Ukraine on top of the 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks it has already pledged, the Polish prime minister said in an interview with Canadian television on Thursday.

Warsaw, which has positioned itself as one of Kyiv’s staunchest allies, had pressed hard for Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and to allow other countries to do so as well, a demand which Berlin agreed to on Wednesday.

Read more: Canada will send Ukraine 4 Leopard battle tanks: defence minister

“Poland sent 250 tanks as the first country half a year ago or even more than that,” Mateusz Morawiecki told CTV News.

“Right now, we are ready to send 60 of our modernized tanks, 30 of them PT-91. And on top of those tanks, 14 tanks, Leopard 2 tanks, from in our possession.”

The PT-91 is a Polish-made battle tank that came into service in the 1990s. It was developed from the Soviet-era T-72 range.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Poland on Twitter for the decision to supply the additional tanks. “Together we will win!,” he wrote.

© 2023 Reuters

