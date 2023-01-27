Menu

Traffic

Snow causing a tricky commute in Manitoba Friday morning

By Marissa Turton Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 8:15 am
Snowy conditons have the westbound lanes of Highway 1 closed from Brandon to Griswold.
Snowy conditons have the westbound lanes of Highway 1 closed from Brandon to Griswold. Manitoba 511

The blast of stormy weather through the night has a piece of the Trans-Canada Highway in western Manitoba closed this morning.

The following highways are closed:

Hwy 1 from Brandon to Griswold.

Read more: Winnipeg shelters bracing for upcoming cold snap

Read next: Fireball facing lawsuit for selling mini bottles that don’t contain whisky

Hwy 250 from the Trans Canada south to Souris.

Manitoba 511 is also warning all the highways around Winnipeg are a mix of snow covered and partly snow covered.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeggers are more prepared for winter, arranging for snow removal in summer'
Winnipeggers are more prepared for winter, arranging for snow removal in summer
