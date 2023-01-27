Snow causing a tricky commute in Manitoba Friday morning

The blast of stormy weather through the night has a piece of the Trans-Canada Highway in western Manitoba closed this morning.
The following highways are closed:
Hwy 1 from Brandon to Griswold.
Hwy 250 from the Trans Canada south to Souris.
Manitoba 511 is also warning all the highways around Winnipeg are a mix of snow covered and partly snow covered.
