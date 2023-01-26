Province providing rent subsidies for Lions Place residents

Send this page to someone via email

After months of residents voicing concerns over the sale of the Lions Place housing complex and potential rent increases, the province is stepping in to try and quell those worries.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced the government, through Manitoba Housing, will provide $1.2 million in rent subsidies for residents.

Squires says Manitoba Housing is entering into a two-year rent supplement agreement with the new owner, an Alberta-based firm. She says this will ensure rents do not increase for any resident for the next two years while a new funding model is being developed.

The 287-unit home saw its federal and provincial funding dry up in 2018 after a 35-year operating agreement expired.

Residents held a rally on January 19, voicing concerns over the possibility of rent increases with the sale.