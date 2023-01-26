Keremeos, B.C. rockslide: Evacuation order to be rescinded on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation order for a rockslide that happened in B.C.’s Interior last week will be rescinded on Friday morning.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) says it has received a report on the slide, which happened on Monday, Jan. 16, near Keremeos and damaged an RV park.

Two large boulders came crashing down, with one hitting a trailer and the other landing in an empty lot. No one was injured in the incident which saw Highway 3 undergo a temporary closure.

An evacuation order was quickly issued, affecting dozens of people at Eagle RV Park and Campground on 10th Avenue.

The order, though, will be rescinded on Friday at 10 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

1:42 Keremeos RV park sustains damage from rockslide

The RDOS says the report, prepared by Ecora Engineering & Resource Group Ltd., provides information to assist property owners and residents in making an informed decision about their next steps.

Further, an Emergency Support Services (ESS) centre that had been opened at Victory Hall in Keremeos is now closed.

“Thank you to the ESS volunteers who assisted residents during this challenging time,” said the RDOS.

The report is available online.