Canada

Keremeos, B.C. rockslide: Evacuation order to be rescinded on Friday

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 8:27 pm
A large boulder crashed into a trailer at Eagle RV Park. The trailer was one of two structures damaged in the rockslide. View image in full screen
A large boulder crashed into a trailer at Eagle RV Park. The trailer was one of two structures damaged in the rockslide. Global News

An evacuation order for a rockslide that happened in B.C.’s Interior last week will be rescinded on Friday morning.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) says it has received a report on the slide, which happened on Monday, Jan. 16, near Keremeos and damaged an RV park.

Read more: ‘Everybody’s unit here was shaking’: Keremeos, B.C. RV park sustains damage from rockslide

Read next: Fireball facing lawsuit for selling mini bottles that don’t contain whisky

Two large boulders came crashing down, with one hitting a trailer and the other landing in an empty lot. No one was injured in the incident which saw Highway 3 undergo a temporary closure.

An evacuation order was quickly issued, affecting dozens of people at Eagle RV Park and Campground on 10th Avenue.

The order, though, will be rescinded on Friday at 10 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Keremeos RV park sustains damage from rockslide'
Keremeos RV park sustains damage from rockslide

The RDOS says the report, prepared by Ecora Engineering & Resource Group Ltd., provides information to assist property owners and residents in making an informed decision about their next steps.

Trending Now

Further, an Emergency Support Services (ESS) centre that had been opened at Victory Hall in Keremeos is now closed.

“Thank you to the ESS volunteers who assisted residents during this challenging time,” said the RDOS.

The report is available online.

Click to play video: 'Rockslide west of Keremeos closes Highway 3'
Rockslide west of Keremeos closes Highway 3
BC Interiorsouthern interiorKeremeosrdosRockslideRegional District Okanagan-Similkameenevacuation order rescindedrockslide evacuation orderrockslide evacuation order rescinded
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

