Police seek suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Richmond Hill, Ont.

York Regional Police said on Wednesday, at around 8:45 p.m., a woman in her 20s was walking across a bridge between Nightstar Drive and Weldrick Road when an unknown male suspect approached her.

Officers say the suspect sexually assaulted the woman.

According to police, the victim began to scream, and the victim fled on foot towards Weldrick Road.

Police are now looking for a man between 20 and 30 years old, standing five-foot-ten in height with a thin build.

Officers said he has a full beard and was seen wearing a black toque, black pants and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.