Crime

More police officers to be in place on Toronto transit to boost safety

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2023 1:48 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. . View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

 

Toronto’s police chief says the force is increasing its daily presence on city transit in light of recent violence in the system.

Chief Myron Demkiw says more than 80 officers are expected to be in place daily throughout the Toronto Transit Commission to reduce victimization, prevent crimes of opportunity and enhance public safety.

Demkiw says that will be done primarily by off-duty officers working overtime shifts so that frontline officers can keep responding to priority calls.

Trending Now

Read more: Crime and the TTC: A look at recent disturbing incidents involving Toronto’s transit system

Read next: Home Depot shared customer data with Meta without consent: Canada’s privacy czar

TTC CEO Rick Leary says he doesn’t know exactly what’s behind the recent violence but the underlying issues are complex and will require a co-ordinated response.

Hours before the announcement, police said a person had been arrested after a group of teens allegedly shot at a subway passenger with a BB gun.

Earlier this week, a teen boy was stabbed on a city bus on Wednesday, a woman was stabbed in the head on a streetcar on Tuesday and two uniformed TTC workers were allegedly swarmed and assaulted on a bus on their way to work Monday.

 

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTTCTPSToronto Transit CommissionCrime TorontoSpecial ConstablesStreets to Homestoronto poloce officers ttc
