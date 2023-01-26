Saskatoon apartment suite with over 70 cats also faced plumbing and heating issues

An apartment suite overrun by cats in Saskatoon had more issues than originally reported by the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Complaints about the property led to an inspection by the fire department, which estimated there were 50 to 60 cats living in the single apartment suite upon arrival Wednesday. The number of animals was later upgraded.

“We had an inspector go in yesterday afternoon, and some of the amount feces and urine from the 50 to 60 pets, which I do believe was confirmed last night to actually be over 70 cats that were in this suite, had contributed to pretty high amounts of ammonia throughout the suite,” SFD Chief Yvonne Raymer said.

She said the cats contributed to a high amount of ammonia in the suite, but the closure of the unit was also due to plumbing and heating issues.

Raymer said the toilet and tub weren’t working properly, and there was only partial heating in the suite as well.

“There were some rooms that didn’t actually have any heat, and there were some electrical deficiencies.”

She noted none of that could have been fixed within the afternoon, so the fire department closed the suite and instructed the property owner to fix the issues.

Raymer noted the timeline for the closure is based on when the property owner can fix the problems with the unit.

She said they received one complaint about the unit, noting that they aim to be as proactive as they can for these things to try and avoid closures.

“Closure is something we try to do as our last resort, but unfortunately if we’re not notified earlier on where we can proactively work with a property owner, unfortunately sometimes it has to be closed.”

Mary-Ann Mcleod, one of the residents in the unit, said she was shocked when the fire department came in and told her she had to leave.

“I was dazed, but I expected that to happen,” Mcleod said.

She said they were babysitting the cats for some friends, adding that they were trying to get in contact with them.

Global News reached out to the office of residential tenancies (ORT) and received answers to the following questions about tenant and landlord rights:

Q: Saskatoon bylaw does not have any explicit cap on pets. What rights do landlords and tenants have when it comes to housing animals?

A: A landlord may impose rules about the tenant’s use, occupancy or maintenance of the rental unit or residential property. Landlords are required to keep the rental premises in a good state of repair and fit for habitation. Tenants must maintain reasonable health, cleanliness and sanitary conditions of the rental premises.

Q: If landlords set out rules that are not within city bylaw, how enforceable are these rules on tenants?

A: Each case is unique based on circumstances. If landlords and tenants cannot resolve disputes on their own, both have the right to submit an application for a hearing.

Q: How does the ORT work through disputes between landlords and tenants in regard to pets?

A: The ORT provides information on their legal rights and responsibilities under The Residential Tenancies Act, 2006, and The Residential Tenancies Regulations, 2007. If both parties cannot resolve disputes on their own, both have the right to submit an application for a hearing.

Q: If complaints are made, what is the proper discourse from either a landlord’s or tenant’s perspective?

A: If residential landlords or tenants are unsure of their rights or obligations, they may contact the ORT at 1-888-215-2222, ORT@gov.sk.ca, or in person at the ORT’s Regina or Saskatoon Offices.

Global News also asked how often these cases occur and what the financial impact of cases like these can have, but the ORT noted that it doesn’t collect that data.

– with files from Global News’ Brooke Kruger