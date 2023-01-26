Menu

Sports

Kitchener Rangers’ Carson Rehkopf named MVP of CHL Top Prospects Game

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 12:57 pm

Kitchener Rangers forward Carson Rehkopf was named player of the game after the annual CHL Top Prospects Game which was held in Langley, B.C. Monday night.

Rehkopf scored a goal and set up another as he helped Team White record a 4-1 win over their counterparts.

The CHL holds the game as an annual showcase for 40 of the top draft-eligible prospects from across the Western, Ontario, and Quebec junior hockey leagues.

“Obviously this is a game you have marked on your calendar. We had a real good group of guys and it was really enjoyable,” said the Ontario Hockey League’s Rehkopf said after the game according to a release.

“You come here to win, but you obviously want to have a good game for yourself. It was an unbelievable experience and I really enjoyed it.”

Rangers defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz was also selected to play in the game and finished plus-one with a shot on goal.

