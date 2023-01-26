Kitchener Rangers’ Carson Rehkopf named MVP of CHL Top Prospects Game

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener Rangers forward Carson Rehkopf was named player of the game after the annual CHL Top Prospects Game which was held in Langley, B.C. Monday night.

Rehkopf scored a goal and set up another as he helped Team White record a 4-1 win over their counterparts.

The CHL holds the game as an annual showcase for 40 of the top draft-eligible prospects from across the Western, Ontario, and Quebec junior hockey leagues.

“Obviously this is a game you have marked on your calendar. We had a real good group of guys and it was really enjoyable,” said the Ontario Hockey League’s Rehkopf said after the game according to a release.

“You come here to win, but you obviously want to have a good game for yourself. It was an unbelievable experience and I really enjoyed it.”

Rangers defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz was also selected to play in the game and finished plus-one with a shot on goal.