Canada

Imperial Oil gives OK to $720M renewable diesel project near Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2023 11:54 am
A man walks in frigid weather at Rundle Park as emissions rise from the Imperial Oil Strathcona Refinery, in Edmonton, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Imperial Oil says it is going ahead with a $720-million project to build a renewable diesel facility at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton. View image in full screen
A man walks in frigid weather at Rundle Park as emissions rise from the Imperial Oil Strathcona Refinery, in Edmonton, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Imperial Oil says it is going ahead with a $720-million project to build a renewable diesel facility at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton. Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press

Imperial Oil Ltd. says it is going ahead with a $720-million project to build a renewable diesel facility at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton.

The project, first announced in August 2021, is expected to produce 20,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel once it is complete.

The Calgary-based company says a significant portion of the production will be sent to British Columbia to support the province’s plan to lower carbon emissions.

Imperial says it also plans to use renewable diesel in operations as part of its emission reduction plans.

Renewable diesel production is expected to start in 2025.

Read more: Imperial ‘striking a balance’ between shareholder returns and capital spending: CEO

Read next: Home Depot shared customer data with Meta without consent: Canada’s privacy czar

Imperial says the project is expected to create about 600 direct construction jobs.

Alberta oil and gasRenewable EnergyImperial OilStrathcona refineryrenewable dieselcarbon emission reductionedmonton oil
© 2023 The Canadian Press

