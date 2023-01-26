Wind warnings issued for parts of eastern Alberta on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

People living in parts of eastern Alberta were advised to expect powerful winds to sweep through parts of that province Thursday, with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h expected in some areas.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for a section of the province just after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

“Winds will ease by this evening,” the weather agency said on its website. “Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, visit weather.gc.ca/warnings https://weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html?prov=ab.

