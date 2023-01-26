Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Wind warnings issued for parts of eastern Alberta on Thursday

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 9:54 am
A map of Alberta with areas in red indicating where a wind warning was in place on Jan. 26, 2023. View image in full screen
A map of Alberta with areas in red indicating where a wind warning was in place on Jan. 26, 2023. CREDIT: https://weather.gc.ca/

People living in parts of eastern Alberta were advised to expect powerful winds to sweep through parts of that province Thursday, with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h expected in some areas.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for a section of the province just after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

“Winds will ease by this evening,” the weather agency said on its website. “Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.”

Trending Now

READ MORE: Plunging temperatures forecast with ‘cold spell’ coming for most of B.C.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, visit weather.gc.ca/warnings https://weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html?prov=ab.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Click to play video: 'Wind packs powerful punch in Calgary'
Wind packs powerful punch in Calgary
Environment CanadaWeatherAlberta weatherWinter weatherWind Warningwind warningsjanuary weatherAlberta wind warningAlberta wind warningsEast Alberta wind warningEast Alberta wind warnings
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers