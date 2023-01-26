Mortgage costs rising: Prime lending rates hit 6.7% after Bank of Canada hike

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s six biggest banks raised their prime lending rates following an eighth consecutive increase to the Bank of Canada’s benchmark interest rate.

The central bank’s target for the overnight rate now sits at 4.5 per cent following a quarter-point hike on Wednesday.

The central bank’s policy rate sets borrowing rates for other lending institutions, which feeds into terms for Canadian consumer loans like mortgages.

After Wednesday’s decision, TD Bank, Scotiabank, BMO, RBC, CIBC and National Bank all raised their prime lending rate by 25 basis points to 6.7 per cent.

This marks the highest point for the prime lending rate in Canada since 2001, according to data from RateSpy.com.

Believing inflation is set to “decline significantly,” the Bank of Canada signalled Wednesday that it was ready for a pause after 425 basis points of hikes to its policy rate.