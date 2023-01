School bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

See more sharing options

Here is a list of school bus cancellations and the status of schools in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Toronto District School Board: Buses are cancelled. Schools are open.

Toronto Catholic District School Board: Buses are cancelled. Schools are open.

Peel District School Board: Buses are cancelled in Zone 1 (Mississauga), Zone 2 (Brampton) and Zone 3 (Caledon). Schools are open.

York Region District School Board: Buses are cancelled. Schools are open.

York Region Catholic District School Board: Buses are cancelled. Schools are open.

Durham District School Board: Buses are cancelled in all zones (Zone 1, 2, 3, 4). Schools are open.

Durham Catholic District School Board: Buses are cancelled in all zones (Zone 1, 2, 3, 4). Schools are open.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic School Board: Buses are cancelled in all zones. Schools are open.

Halton District School Board: Buses are cancelled in all zones. Schools are open.

Halton Catholic District School Board: Buses are cancelled in all zones. Schools are open.

For those writing exams today, schools will accommodate students who experienced delays getting to school. Please contact your school for further information. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) January 26, 2023

Due to the continued snowfall cleanup – particularly on side streets and the anticipated delays, all school buses are cancelled today. Schools continue to remain open for in-person learning. pic.twitter.com/jf8J7k3H0D — Toronto Catholic District School Board (@TCDSB) January 26, 2023

Due to weather conditions, all buses in Zone 1 (Missisauga), Zone 2 (Brampton) and Zone 3 (Caledon) are canceled today. Visit @STOPRinfo or our website for more https://t.co/fEk5aeCEOL information. Schools remain open ! pic.twitter.com/5SHWqYrfqG — Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) January 26, 2023

A friendly reminder that today's school buses are cancelled.❄️ Our schools will be open. pic.twitter.com/DTDwxCFzC8 — York Catholic District School Board (@YCDSB) January 26, 2023

❗️𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗘: As a result of the transportation cancellation, ALL secondary exams scheduled for Thursday, January 26th have been moved to tomorrow – Friday, January 27th. — Halton Catholic DSB (@HCDSB) January 26, 2023

Buses are cancelled in all zones. https://t.co/vDMat5qnRr All elementary and secondary schools remain open. If your child is not attending, please report their absence via SchoolMessenger. pic.twitter.com/WvawtSN73R — Durham District School Board (DDSB) (@DDSBSchools) January 26, 2023

Durham Student Transportation Services has cancelled buses in Zone 1 (Brock Area), Zone 2 (Uxbridge Area), Zone 3 (Scugog Area), Zone 4 (Southern Area) today (Jan 26) due to road conditions resulting from inclement weather. All DCDSB schools remain open. pic.twitter.com/Kd1dkFSQ6I — Durham Catholic District School Board (@DurhamCatholic) January 26, 2023

