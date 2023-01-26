Menu

Environment

Hamilton and Halton school bus cancellations

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 6:12 am
A school bus in the snow.
File Photo. Getty Images

While the storm system that passed over Hamilton and Burlington yesterday didn’t produce as much snow as first predicted, it is having an impact on student transportation.

Read more: Damage, improper clearing potential growing pains for Hamilton’s new snow removal plan

Read next: A&W pokes fun at M&M’s after company ditches spokescandies

Hamilton Wentworth Student Transportation has cancelled all busses.  The Hamilton public school board has closed all schools as a result, but the Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board is keeping its schools and administration offices open for those who can safely get there, with Secondary exams are moved by one day.

All Halton District and Halton Catholic District schools are open, but transportation services are cancelled in Zones 1, 2 & 3. That includes Burlington and Oakville, Milton, Halton Hills as well as Georgetown and Acton.

Other cancellations:

Hillfield-Strathallen College

Providence Christian School

 

Colleges and Universities:

McMaster is open and all classes are scheduled.

Child Care:

All YWCA Child Care Centres in Hamilton and Dunnville remain open today

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, City of Burlington, Halton District School Board, Halton Catholic District School Board, City of Hamilton

