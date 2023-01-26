Hamilton and Halton school bus cancellations

Send this page to someone via email

While the storm system that passed over Hamilton and Burlington yesterday didn’t produce as much snow as first predicted, it is having an impact on student transportation.

Hamilton Wentworth Student Transportation has cancelled all busses. The Hamilton public school board has closed all schools as a result, but the Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board is keeping its schools and administration offices open for those who can safely get there, with Secondary exams are moved by one day.

All Halton District and Halton Catholic District schools are open, but transportation services are cancelled in Zones 1, 2 & 3. That includes Burlington and Oakville, Milton, Halton Hills as well as Georgetown and Acton.

Other cancellations:

Hillfield-Strathallen College

Story continues below advertisement

Providence Christian School

Colleges and Universities:

McMaster is open and all classes are scheduled.

Child Care:

All YWCA Child Care Centres in Hamilton and Dunnville remain open today