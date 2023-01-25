Regina city council announces plans for city centre transit, Taylor Field housing development

Send this page to someone via email

Wednesday marked the first City of Regina council meeting of 2023, and with it came a big discussion on how to spend $9 million in funding from the federal and provincial governments.

Given the designation “Transit and Housing Funding,”, the cost was split 50/50 between the two governments.

Today, city council discussed a number of infrastructure projects using the money.

$4 million has been designated for covering the transit operating shortfall from 2019-2021.

$3 million of this designation will go towards an investment for a non-vehicular trail system that “supports the connectivity within City Centre supporting improved safety, improved use, connecting civic infrastructure and delivering a vibrant multi-modal transit upgrade for the community,” according to the Jan. 25 city council agenda.

$1.065 million will be used as an investment to support shovel-ready intensification projects.

$400,000 is designated for the installation and upgrading of transit shelters and the installation of concrete pads to improve the accessibility of transit shelters across the city.

Story continues below advertisement

$1 million will be used for the infrastructure upgrades to support the development of the new YWCA, while another $1 million will be used for infrastructure upgrades at the old Taylor Field site to support housing development.

Six years after the old stadium was demolished, the funds are meant to provide adequate shelter for those in need.

“We wanted to make sure we had the money earmarked,” said Regina Mayor Sandra Masters. “With the opportunity that if agreements haven’t been worked out at least we have space for an emergency shelter over winter.”

Finally, $3 million will be used for the purchase of a building which will be transformed into an Indigenous-led Emergency Wellness Centre.

“It was almost like Christmas,” said Masters when asked about how she felt with the funding coming in.

The report was carried 11-0 in favour of the recommendations.