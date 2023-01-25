Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Trump’s Facebook, Instagram accounts to be reinstated ‘in coming weeks,’ Meta says

By Heidi Lee Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 6:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol was ‘fuelled by lies’ on 2020 election: Biden'
Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol was ‘fuelled by lies’ on 2020 election: Biden
WATCH: U.S. President Joe Biden delivered remarks on Friday during a ceremony honouring those who defended the U.S. Capitol against violent Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021. Biden said the mob was “fuelled by lies” on the results of the 2020 election and attempted to overthrow “the will of the people.” – Jan 6, 2023

Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts will be reinstated in the coming weeks, according to a statement released by Meta, the owner of both platforms.

Meta had imposed a two-year suspension on Trump’s accounts on Jan. 7, 2021, following an attack on the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., by the former presidents’ supporters who refused to accept his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. He had praised protesters who stormed the Capitol building.

In the statement released Wednesday, Meta said “new guardrails are in place to deter repeat offenses.”

Read more: Elon Musk restores Donald Trump’s suspended Twitter account after online poll

Read next: Paris Hilton welcomes 1st baby in adorable Instagram post

“In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

Reacting to Meta’s announcement, Trump wrote on his own platform, Truth Social, “Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution!”

The former president added, Facebook “has lost billions of dollars in value since ‘deplatforming’ your favorite President.”

He went on to praise Truth Social, which has remained his primary method of communication despite being reinstated to Twitter in November 2022.

Trump’s statement did not indicate if he would return to Facebook or Instagram once his accounts are reinstated.

More to come…

Donald TrumpTrumpFacebookInstagramMETADonald Trump FacebookDonald Trump Instagram
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers