Trump’s Facebook, Instagram accounts to be reinstated ‘in coming weeks,’ Meta says

Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts will be reinstated in the coming weeks, according to a statement released by Meta, the owner of both platforms.

Meta had imposed a two-year suspension on Trump’s accounts on Jan. 7, 2021, following an attack on the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., by the former presidents’ supporters who refused to accept his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. He had praised protesters who stormed the Capitol building.

In the statement released Wednesday, Meta said “new guardrails are in place to deter repeat offenses.”

“In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” it said.

Reacting to Meta’s announcement, Trump wrote on his own platform, Truth Social, “Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution!”

The former president added, Facebook “has lost billions of dollars in value since ‘deplatforming’ your favorite President.”

He went on to praise Truth Social, which has remained his primary method of communication despite being reinstated to Twitter in November 2022.

Trump’s statement did not indicate if he would return to Facebook or Instagram once his accounts are reinstated.

