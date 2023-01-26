B.C. government needs ‘additional information’ before decision on Surrey Police Service

Send this page to someone via email

There will be no quick answer to the uncertainty around the future of policing in Surrey, B.C.

In a statement issued Thursday, Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said the province will need more information to decide on whether to disband the fledgling Surrey Police Service and keep the RCMP as the city’s police of jurisdiction.

Stopping the transition was a key election promise of new Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke.

Last month, the City of Surrey, the SPS and the Surrey RCMP all submitted reports to Farnworth’s office making their case for whether the city should continue the transition to a municipal force or stay with the Mounties.

In his statement, Farnworth said his ministry had completed a comprehensive review of those reports, adding it was “clear that considerable work has gone into developing these plans and reports,” but that the policing issue affected not just Surrey but the whole province.

“The Director of Police Services has determined that additional information is required to inform further consideration of the matter and has made a request to the parties for that information,” Farnworth said.

“The policing transition in Surrey is unprecedented and complex and requires a full and in-depth analysis. I am grateful for the work all parties have undertaken to date. We have asked for their timely responses and look forward to continued collaboration.”

It was not immediately clear what Farnworth’s office still needs and from which organizations. It was also not clear how much of a delay collecting the new information could cause in making a final decision.

Former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum, who spearheaded the switch to a municipal force, said the province was right to ask for additional information, given the need to ensure public safety in the city.

However, given how far along the transition already is he said he does not believe the SPS can be disbanded.

“By the end of May, we will have well over 50 per cent of the officers out there, and the command changes at that stage,” he said.

Earlier this week, the SPS announced it had deployed another 18 officers to work alongside Surrey RCMP. The department says it has already onboarded 333 police officers, 205 of whom were already involved in policing operations.

“The province gave us the green light and then a new council came in on the very small margin of one vote, five-four wanted to stop the process,” McCallum said.

“I don’t think it can be reversed. There’s a lot of money that has been put into it already.”

Surrey city council voted to move ahead with disbanding the SPS late last year, and the city sent a framework outlining its RCMP retention plan to the province in mid-December.

The 88-page report concluded completing the transition to the municipal force would cost just under $1.2 billion between 2023 and 2027 while retaining the RCMP would cost $924.8 million.

The plan was drafted by a joint project team led by two former senior RCMP officers, Peter German and Tonia Enger.

It also outlined that if the SPS was scrapped, the Surrey RCMP would need to bring on another 161 members to maintain its funded staffing contingent of 734 officers.

The SPS and the Surrey Police Board have disputed the city’s figures.

It argued that by the end of December “unrecoverable sunk costs” related to the transition were expected to reach $107 million.

Terminating the transition by January would result in a projected investment loss of another $81.5 million, they argued.