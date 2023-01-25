Menu

Canada

School bus route cancelled for 2 schools in Kitchener for remainder of week

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 3:34 pm
FILE -School Bus stopped on the side of the road. View image in full screen
FILE -School Bus stopped on the side of the road. AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File

The Waterloo Region District School Board has announced that it is cancelling a school bus that carries kids to two schools in Kitchener for the remainder of the week.

The board says that school bus route 157 which carries students to J F Carmichael Public School and Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate and Vocational School (KCI) will not run on Thursday or Friday.

It says that Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region made the move due to staffing shortages and illnesses.

“We understand the impact this decision may have on our students and their families and caregivers,” a release from the board read. “STSWR does this only as a last resort.”

With the route cancelled, the board says that students have the option of seeking an alternative route to school or they can move to remote learning through D2L or Google Classroom.

