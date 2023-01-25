Flair Airlines suspends service between Kitchener-Waterloo and Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Flair Airlines has suspended service between Waterloo International Airport and Montréal-Trudeau International Airport for the time being, according to a company spokesperson.

“The airline has made the decision to stop its winter service to Montreal, from Kitchener-Waterloo for the time being,” the spokesperson said through email.

“Passengers who have booked tickets will receive full refunds.”

The company, which continues to grow service through the airport in Breslau, is now flying from YKF to 13 destinations.

The spokesperson did not provide a timeline on when service between Montreal and Waterloo would be reinstated.

“Flair is committed to Waterloo and travelers in the region. As Flair continues to grow its presence, it will continue to invest in existing high-performing routes and expand to new regions travellers in the area want to visit,” the spokesperson said.

They also said the low-cost carrier is looking to hear from area residents on other potential routes it should consider down the road.