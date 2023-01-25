Menu

Canada

Montreal police investigate ‘suspicious’ death after body found inside apartment

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 10:10 am
Montreal police say a wellness check was requested for the unidentified victim. View image in full screen
Montreal police say a wellness check was requested for the unidentified victim. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Montreal police are investigating a “suspicious” death after a body was found early Wednesday inside a residential building in the Ville-Marie borough.

Authorities received a 911 call around 7:20 a.m. requesting a wellness check on an unidentified person at an apartment located on Fullum Street near de Rouen Street.

“Sadly the death of the person was pronounced on the scene,” police said.

The victim’s body showed traces of violence, according to police. No other information was provided about the victim.

Police say they are working to determine the circumstance surrounding the death.

No arrests have been made.

A safety perimetre has been set up at the scene as the investigation gets underway.

