Montreal police investigate ‘suspicious’ death after body found inside apartment

Montreal police are investigating a “suspicious” death after a body was found early Wednesday inside a residential building in the Ville-Marie borough.
Authorities received a 911 call around 7:20 a.m. requesting a wellness check on an unidentified person at an apartment located on Fullum Street near de Rouen Street.
“Sadly the death of the person was pronounced on the scene,” police said.
Read more: Fire destroys Pierrefonds strip mall early Wednesday
Read next: Alberta dad learns about son’s death in Victoria after Googling his name, finding obituary
The victim’s body showed traces of violence, according to police. No other information was provided about the victim.
Police say they are working to determine the circumstance surrounding the death.
No arrests have been made.
A safety perimetre has been set up at the scene as the investigation gets underway.
Comments