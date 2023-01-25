Hamilton, Niagara area public schools remain open despite snowfall warning

See more sharing options

With the potential for 20 cm of snowfall looming across southern Ontario on Wednesday into Thursday, one public school board has opted to cancel its school bus service in preparation for the inclement weather.

Early Wednesday, the District School Board of Niagara opted to cancel transportation for the day and postponed some exams and other activities until Thursday.

Jan 25 – Transportation is cancelled today due to snowfall expected this afternoon. Secondary exams/culminating activities are moved to tomorrow. — District School Board of Niagara (@dsbn) January 25, 2023

It was the only one of eight boards in and around the Hamilton-Niagara-Halton-Brant-Haldimand regions to do so.

Here is the operational status of some southern Ontario public school boards as of 9 a.m Wednesday.

Hamilton

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: Schools are open. All child-care centres remain open. Bus delays are a possibility during the afternoon commute.

Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: Schools are open. Bus delays are a possibility during the afternoon commute.

Schools are open today, Wednesday, January 25. HWDSB will be monitoring the weather throughout the day. Families may experience bus delays during the afternoon commute as there is expected snowfall accumulation. Be sure to sign up for bus alerts or visit https://t.co/wfYrToW3yO pic.twitter.com/oWNpkrvPER — HWDSB (@HWDSB) January 25, 2023

Niagara Region

Niagara Catholic District School Board: Schools are open. Buses have been cancelled.

District School Board of Niagara: Schools are open. Transportation also cancelled. Some exams and some other activities are postponed until Thursday.

Wed. Jan. 25, 2023:

As a result of this afternoon's snowfall forecast and out of an abundance of caution, student transportation is cancelled for the District School Board of Niagara and Niagara Catholic District School Board today.

Schools remain open.@dsbn @niagaracatholic — Niagara Student Transportation Services (@niagarasts) January 25, 2023

Halton Region

Halton District School Board: Schools are open. Bus delays and cancellations are possible for Wednesday afternoon.

Halton Catholic District School Board: Schools are open. All buses are running as scheduled. Delays and cancellations are possible for Wednesday afternoon.

A few reminders as the weather may impact service today:

🌨️Dress for the winter weather!

🕓Check for school bus delays and cancellations before you leave the house: https://t.co/a9n15GHR5f pic.twitter.com/nI4L7Ic9YU — Halton Student Transportation Services (HSTS) (@haltonschoolbus) January 25, 2023

Brant/Haldimand County

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board: Schools are open. Bus delays are possible for Wednesday afternoon.

Grand Erie District School Board: Schools are open. Bus delays are possible for Wednesday afternoon.