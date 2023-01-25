Hamilton, Niagara area public schools remain open despite snowfall warning

With the potential for 20 cm of snowfall looming across southern Ontario on Wednesday into Thursday, one public school board has opted to cancel its school bus service in preparation for the inclement weather.
Early Wednesday, the District School Board of Niagara opted to cancel transportation for the day and postponed some exams and other activities until Thursday.
It was the only one of eight boards in and around the Hamilton-Niagara-Halton-Brant-Haldimand regions to do so.
Read more: 15 to 20 cm of snow expected in Hamilton, Niagara Region on Wednesday and Thursday
Read next: Alberta dad learns about son’s death in Victoria after Googling his name, finding obituary
Here is the operational status of some southern Ontario public school boards as of 9 a.m Wednesday.
Hamilton
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: Schools are open. All child-care centres remain open. Bus delays are a possibility during the afternoon commute.
Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: Schools are open. Bus delays are a possibility during the afternoon commute.
Niagara Region
Niagara Catholic District School Board: Schools are open. Buses have been cancelled.
District School Board of Niagara: Schools are open. Transportation also cancelled. Some exams and some other activities are postponed until Thursday.
Halton Region
Halton District School Board: Schools are open. Bus delays and cancellations are possible for Wednesday afternoon.
Halton Catholic District School Board: Schools are open. All buses are running as scheduled. Delays and cancellations are possible for Wednesday afternoon.
Brant/Haldimand County
Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board: Schools are open. Bus delays are possible for Wednesday afternoon.
Grand Erie District School Board: Schools are open. Bus delays are possible for Wednesday afternoon.
Comments