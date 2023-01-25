Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Hamilton, Niagara area public schools remain open despite snowfall warning

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 9:35 am
Click to play video: 'Major winter storm set to hit southern Ontario'
Major winter storm set to hit southern Ontario
A major winter storm is set to hit southern Ontario on Wednesday into Thursday. Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell has the forecast.

With the potential for 20 cm of snowfall looming across southern Ontario on Wednesday into Thursday, one public school board has opted to cancel its school bus service in preparation for the inclement weather.

Early Wednesday, the District School Board of Niagara opted to cancel transportation for the day and postponed some exams and other activities until Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

It was the only one of eight boards in and around the Hamilton-Niagara-Halton-Brant-Haldimand regions to do so.

Read more: 15 to 20 cm of snow expected in Hamilton, Niagara Region on Wednesday and Thursday

Read next: Alberta dad learns about son’s death in Victoria after Googling his name, finding obituary

Here is the operational status of some southern Ontario public school boards as of 9 a.m Wednesday.

Hamilton

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: Schools are open. All child-care centres remain open. Bus delays are a possibility during the afternoon commute.

Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: Schools are open. Bus delays are a possibility during the afternoon commute.

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara Region

Niagara Catholic District School Board: Schools are open. Buses have been cancelled.

Trending Now

District School Board of Niagara: Schools are open. Transportation also cancelled. Some exams and some other activities are postponed until Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Halton Region

Halton District School Board: Schools are open. Bus delays and cancellations are possible for Wednesday afternoon.

Halton Catholic District School Board: Schools are open. All buses are running as scheduled. Delays and cancellations are possible for Wednesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Brant/Haldimand County

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board: Schools are open. Bus delays are possible for Wednesday afternoon.

Grand Erie District School Board: Schools are open. Bus delays are possible for Wednesday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Liberal cabinet retreat: Cost of living at forefront of discussions'
Liberal cabinet retreat: Cost of living at forefront of discussions
SnowWeatherGreater Toronto AreaHamilton-Wentworth District School BoardHWDSBschool busesschool bus cancellationsHamilton schoolsschool cancellationsHalton District School BoardHDSBDistrict School Board of Niagaradsbn
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers