Crime

Boy, 14, charged with attempted murder after laneway stabbing in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 7:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Teen stabbed in Toronto laneway'
Teen stabbed in Toronto laneway
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder as the result of an investigation into a stabbing in a Toronto laneway.

On Jan. 9 at around midday, Toronto police attended a reported stabbing in the area of Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street.

A 17-year-old was with a group of young people when an altercation broke out, police said.

The 17-year-old was stabbed and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. He is now stable, police said.

Police said that, on Jan. 20, officers identified the person they believe was responsible for the stabbing.

A 14-year-old boy faces nine charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He is due to appear in court on Jan. 26.

