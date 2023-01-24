Boy, 14, charged with attempted murder after laneway stabbing in Toronto

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder as the result of an investigation into a stabbing in a Toronto laneway.
On Jan. 9 at around midday, Toronto police attended a reported stabbing in the area of Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street.
A 17-year-old was with a group of young people when an altercation broke out, police said.
The 17-year-old was stabbed and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. He is now stable, police said.
Police said that, on Jan. 20, officers identified the person they believe was responsible for the stabbing.
A 14-year-old boy faces nine charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking.
He is due to appear in court on Jan. 26.
