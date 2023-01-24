Boy, 14, charged with attempted murder after laneway stabbing in Toronto

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder as the result of an investigation into a stabbing in a Toronto laneway.

On Jan. 9 at around midday, Toronto police attended a reported stabbing in the area of Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street.

A 17-year-old was with a group of young people when an altercation broke out, police said.

The 17-year-old was stabbed and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. He is now stable, police said.

Police said that, on Jan. 20, officers identified the person they believe was responsible for the stabbing.

A 14-year-old boy faces nine charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

He is due to appear in court on Jan. 26.