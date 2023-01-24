Menu

Canada

Cameroon peace talks ‘messy’ but important to continue, Joly says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2023 5:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Army continues desperate search for 79 children believed to be kidnapped in Cameroon'
Army continues desperate search for 79 children believed to be kidnapped in Cameroon
Cameroon's army is searching for 79 children kidnapped from a school in western Cameroon on Monday, and has said Anglophone separatists are likely to blame – Nov 6, 2018

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly offered no explanation today for why Cameroon claims it never sought Canada’s help in peace talks.

Ottawa announced last Friday that it has been leading discussions between the government of Cameroon and separatist groups, whose decades-long conflict has violently escalated in recent years.

Read more: Cameroon denies seeking help to mediate separatist conflict after Canada pledges aid

Read next: Ontario couple’s luggage containing tracker donated to charity by Air Canada

But the Cameroon government said on Monday that it had never sought any external mediator.

Joly told reporters today that peace talks tend to be “messy” but that Ottawa is committed to helping the country reach a peace deal.

Trending Now

Her office says three meetings have already taken place that included officials from the government of the west-central African country and the United Nations.

Cameroon’s high commission in Ottawa has not responded to an interview request.

