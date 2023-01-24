Cameroon peace talks ‘messy’ but important to continue, Joly says

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly offered no explanation today for why Cameroon claims it never sought Canada’s help in peace talks.

Ottawa announced last Friday that it has been leading discussions between the government of Cameroon and separatist groups, whose decades-long conflict has violently escalated in recent years.

But the Cameroon government said on Monday that it had never sought any external mediator.

Joly told reporters today that peace talks tend to be “messy” but that Ottawa is committed to helping the country reach a peace deal.

Her office says three meetings have already taken place that included officials from the government of the west-central African country and the United Nations.

Story continues below advertisement

Cameroon’s high commission in Ottawa has not responded to an interview request.