Economy

U of A revitalizes Enterprise Square, strengthens ties to downtown Edmonton

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 12:40 pm
A University of Alberta flag is shown in Edmonton on Jan. 8, 2020. View image in full screen
A University of Alberta flag is shown in Edmonton on Jan. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan

The University of Alberta is establishing itself in Edmonton’s downtown core by opening an expanded space at Enterprise Square.

University staff have worked in the building for years, but recent renovations allow for an additional 500 people – double the occupancy — to work in the space at Jasper Avenue and 103 Street.

Departments including external relations, human resources, shared services, continuing education and research services will occupy the new space.

100-year-old University of Alberta building to become model of smart energy use

Ontario couple's luggage containing tracker donated to charity by Air Canada

“The external relations team is thrilled to be working downtown – Enterprise Square is a perfect fit for our team,” Elan MacDonald, the university’s vice-president of external relations, said in a news release issued Tuesday. “I am proud that we can contribute to the revitalization of downtown Edmonton and support the downtown recovery task force.

“Our team is excited to be part of the downtown community and look forward to deepening our connections.”

The former Hudson’s Bay building first opened in 1939, with the university taking possession in 2005 thanks to help from the municipal, provincial and federal governments.

