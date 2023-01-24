Guelph resident confronts intruder in home: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph man came face to face with an uninvited guest in his home Monday night.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a home in the area of Huron Street and Ferguson Street.

Investigators say around 8 p.m. the homeowner was taking a bath when he heard a loud noise. He went downstairs to check it out and discovered a man in the living room carrying some of the homeowner’s possessions.

They say once he was confronted, the man apologized and left the house, leaving the items behind.

Investigators say also left behind were a pair of bolt cutters, a makeshift blade tool and a bag of personal items that included more tools, Halloween masks, clothing and rope.

Police say entry to the home was gained by forcing open a patio door and cutting a sheet of plastic meant to block out breezes.

They are looking for a man in his 30s and six feet one inch tall with a slim build, light facial hair and tattoos on his hands. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black balaclava and black backpack with red writing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7546 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.