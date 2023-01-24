Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph resident confronts intruder in home: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 24, 2023 11:20 am
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. File photo

A Guelph man came face to face with an uninvited guest in his home Monday night.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a home in the area of Huron Street and Ferguson Street.

Investigators say around 8 p.m. the homeowner was taking a bath when he heard a loud noise. He went downstairs to check it out and discovered a man in the living room carrying some of the homeowner’s possessions.

They say once he was confronted, the man apologized and left the house, leaving the items behind.

Read more: Guelph police make arrest after pair seen trying to enter vehicles

Read next: Ontario couple’s luggage containing tracker donated to charity by Air Canada

Investigators say also left behind were a pair of bolt cutters, a makeshift blade tool and a bag of personal items that included more tools, Halloween masks, clothing and rope.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police say entry to the home was gained by forcing open a patio door and cutting a sheet of plastic meant to block out breezes.

They are looking for a man in his 30s and six feet one inch tall with a slim build, light facial hair and tattoos on his hands. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black balaclava and black backpack with red writing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7546 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

RobberyGuelph NewsBreak And EnterStolenGuelph Police ServiceIntruderAttempted TheftPossessions
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers