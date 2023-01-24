Guelph resident confronts intruder in home: police

A Guelph man came face to face with an uninvited guest in his home Monday night.
The Guelph Police Service was called to a home in the area of Huron Street and Ferguson Street.
Investigators say around 8 p.m. the homeowner was taking a bath when he heard a loud noise. He went downstairs to check it out and discovered a man in the living room carrying some of the homeowner’s possessions.
They say once he was confronted, the man apologized and left the house, leaving the items behind.
Read more: Guelph police make arrest after pair seen trying to enter vehicles
Read next: Ontario couple’s luggage containing tracker donated to charity by Air Canada
Investigators say also left behind were a pair of bolt cutters, a makeshift blade tool and a bag of personal items that included more tools, Halloween masks, clothing and rope.
Police say entry to the home was gained by forcing open a patio door and cutting a sheet of plastic meant to block out breezes.
They are looking for a man in his 30s and six feet one inch tall with a slim build, light facial hair and tattoos on his hands. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black balaclava and black backpack with red writing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7546 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments