Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway, 20-30 cm in forecast

The Coquihalla Highway in B.C.’s Interior, is expected to be blanketed in heavy snow on Tuesday, and Environment Canada is forecasting at least 10 centimetres more to fall.

The snowfall warning covers the highway from Hope to Merritt, where 24 cm of snowfall has already accumulated.

Environment Canada indicated that an additional 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected before the snow eases later in the day.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the national weather agency said in a statement.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.