Canada

Grocery and drugstore retailer Metro reports Q1 profit and sales up from year ago

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2023 9:50 am
Click to play video: 'Food insecurity, prices rising despite inflation dip'
Food insecurity, prices rising despite inflation dip
Despite Canada's inflation rate dipping to 6.3 per cent in December 2022, its lowest point since February 2022, soaring grocery prices are still stressing out families trying to feed their families. Heather Yourex-West looks at how food banks are struggling to keep up with growing demand, what one couple has sacrificed to feed their children, and how provinces and territories could do more to combat food insecurity.

Metro Inc. reported a profit of $231.1 million in its latest quarter, up from $207.7 million in the same quarter a year earlier, while its sales rose 8.2 per cent.

The grocery and drugstore retailer says the profit amounted to 97 cents per diluted share for the 12-weeks ended Dec. 17, up from 85 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales in what was the first quarter of the company’s 2023 financial year totalled $4.67 billion, up from nearly $4.32 billion a year ago.

The increase in sales came as food same-store sales rose 7.5 per cent compared with a year ago.

Trending Now

Pharmacy same-store sales gained 7.7 per cent compared with a year ago with a 6.5 per cent increase in prescription drug and a 10.2 per cent gain in front-store sales.

On an adjusted basis, Metro says it earned $1.00 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of 88 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Click to play video: 'Metro says search is on for new merchant to fill Sainte-Anne’s lone grocery store'
Metro says search is on for new merchant to fill Sainte-Anne’s lone grocery store
© 2023 The Canadian Press

