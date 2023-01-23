Police charge man in alleged Toronto fraud case

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning people in Toronto about a construction scam that allegedly operated in 2021 and 2022 after an arrest was made.

Toronto police said that between April 2021 and March 2022, a man ran a business called Home Inspirations Ltd.

It was advertised as a construction company but after taking money from customers, materials paid for would neither be ordered nor delivered, police say.

Edwin Osorio, a 34-year-old man from Toronto, was arrested and charged in relation to the investigation on Monday.

Police said he faced a charge of fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 1, 2023.

Police said there may be more victims and invite anyone who believes they shared in the experience should contact Det. Const. Colin Lai at 10696@tps.ca.