Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stoney Nakoda First Nation introduces teaching textbook to keep traditional language alive

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2023 3:49 pm
Stoney Nakoda elder Winnfred Beaver scans through a new textbook of the Stoney language, aimed at preserving the Indigenous language which is facing extinction, at a ceremony in Kananaskis, Alta., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. View image in full screen
Stoney Nakoda elder Winnfred Beaver scans through a new textbook of the Stoney language, aimed at preserving the Indigenous language which is facing extinction, at a ceremony in Kananaskis, Alta., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Stoney Nakoda First Nation in southwestern Alberta has come up with a new textbook and dictionary as a way of preserving its traditional language.

Stoney remains the first language for a majority of members on the three reserves that make up the First Nation.

READ MORE: ‘The value of your elders’: First Nation using youth to spread COVID-19 message

The language has traditionally been passed along orally and there is a concern that it could fade away once some of the senior members are gone.

Stoney is being taught to the 1,500 students on the First Nation and started off a few years ago with a basic Stoney Nakoda textbook.

Trending Now

An advanced textbook and dictionary was introduced today to be used for teaching the language in school, along with a podcast where elders tell stories to keep the language and culture alive.

Story continues below advertisement

Cherith Mark, the language and culture co-ordinator for Stoney Education Authority, says the students are eager to learn and having it written down will ensure the language remains for future generations.

Click to play video: 'Indigenous languages celebrated at upcoming Manitoba event'
Indigenous languages celebrated at upcoming Manitoba event
First NationsCultureLanguageStoney Nakoda First NationIndigenous LanguagesStoney NakodaLanguagesFirst Nations languagesStoney Education AuthorityCherith MarkStoney Nakoda textbook
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers