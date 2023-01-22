BCHL 60th anniversary all-star weekend wraps up in Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

The BCHL has concluded it’s long-awaited 60th anniversary all-star weekend event in Penticton.

Penticton hosted a top prospects game at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday and a skills competition, an alumni and friends game and the all-star tournament on an outdoor rink on Saturday.

“This weekend was well over a year in the making and we are thrilled with how it turned out,” said BCHL deputy commissioner and COO Steven Cocker in a press release.

Team East topped Team West by a 6-2 final at the top prospects game on Friday.

While Trail Smoke Eaters’ defenceman, Brady Smith, took home Most Valuable Player honours after a two-goal performance.

“A huge thank you goes out to the City of Penticton for hosting us and contributing so significantly to this event. We would also like to recognize the players who came out and represented the BCHL so well. We hope this was a weekend you will never forget” said Cocker.

“And finally, a thank you to our wonderful event sponsors, volunteers and fans who really helped make everything come together.”

The outdoor festivities kicked off on Saturday with the skills competition.

2:10 Hockey fans in Penticton brave the cold for BCHL skills competition

The winners for each skills event were:

Fastest skater: Mateo Dixon , Coquitlam Express (8.18 seconds)

Puck control relay: Nathan Mackie, Salmon Arm Silverbacks (12.88 seconds)

Accuracy shooting: Josh Nadeau, Penticton Vees (11.98 seconds)

Hardest shot: Bradly Nadeau, Penticton Vees (92 miles per hour)

Breakaway save competition: Eli Pulver, Surrey Eagles (5/6)

Former NHLers Scott Niedermayer, Brendan Morrison, Kyle Turris, Geoff Courtnall, Garry Valk and many were featured in the alumni and friends game following the skills competition.

Saturday concluded with the all-star tournament with Team Turris coming out on top in the championship game. The all Mainland player team topped Team Courtnall and their Island players in the championship game.

Coquitlam Express forward Mirko Buttazzoni took home Most Valuable Player honours.