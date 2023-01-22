Fuel spills from jackknifed truck shuts down Highway 401 near London, Ont.

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The London Fire Department says a portion of Highway 401 is closed near London, Ont.

In a tweet posted at 12:54 p.m. Sunday, fire officials said the highway’s westbound lanes were closed between Highbury Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The closure is due to a fuel spill from a jackknifed tractor trailer carrying fuel.

Fire crews are warning of a lengthy closure.

The Ministry of the Environment has been contacted.

The 401 is shut down westbound between highbury Ave and Veterans Memorial. There is a significant fuel spill from one jack knifed tractor trailer carrying fuel, this may result in a lengthy closure. Ministry of the Environment has been contacted.@OPP_WR #ldnont pic.twitter.com/juyxHBgQER — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) January 22, 2023