Fuel spills from jackknifed truck shuts down Highway 401 near London, Ont.

The London Fire Department says a portion of Highway 401 is closed near London, Ont.
In a tweet posted at 12:54 p.m. Sunday, fire officials said the highway’s westbound lanes were closed between Highbury Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
The closure is due to a fuel spill from a jackknifed tractor trailer carrying fuel.
Fire crews are warning of a lengthy closure.
The Ministry of the Environment has been contacted.
