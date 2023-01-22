Menu

Fuel spills from jackknifed truck shuts down Highway 401 near London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 22, 2023 1:35 pm
The London Fire Department says a portion of Highway 401 is closed near London, Ont.

In a tweet posted at 12:54 p.m. Sunday, fire officials said the highway’s westbound lanes were closed between Highbury Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The closure is due to a fuel spill from a jackknifed tractor trailer carrying fuel.

Fire crews are warning of a lengthy closure.

The Ministry of the Environment has been contacted.

