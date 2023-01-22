Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Parade returns Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Following a two-year hiatus, the much-anticipated return of Vancouver Chinatown’s Lunar New Year parade finally arrived Sunday.

Thousands of British Columbians are expected to attend downtown Vancouver’s popular festival and parade, celebrating the 2023 Year of the Rabbit.

2023 Lunar New Year Parade returns to Chinatown

“Lunar New Year symbolizes a time of new beginnings and renewed hope,” said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.

“I am delighted that this year the traditional Vancouver Spring Festival Parade returns to Chinatown and that we are once again able to celebrate with our loved ones. I encourage everyone to come out and participate in this amazing event, and keep visiting and supporting local businesses in Chinatown.”

The 1.3 kilometre long route starts at the Millennium Gate on Peder Street and will end on Keefer Sreet near Abbot.

The parade is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

To accommodate the parade, the City of Vancouver has numerous road closures that will affect traffic on Sunday:

Main Street

Pender Street (east and west)

Beatty Street

Abbott Street

Taylor Street

Shanghai Alley

Columbia Street

Quebec Street

Carrall Street

Keefer Street and Keefer Place

East Georgia Street

Gore Avenue

Alleys in the parade area will be closed, including access to private parkades. Residents of Taylor Street and Shanghai Alley will have vehicular access to Keefer Place, westbound only.

Vancouver Lunar New Year celebrations underway at Granville Island Saturday

