Entertainment

Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Parade returns Sunday

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 22, 2023 2:28 pm
2023 Lunar New Year Parade returns to Chinatown
After a two year pandemic hiatus, the Lunar New Year Parade is getting set to return an in-person celebration. Global News Mornings speaks with parade co-organizer Frank Huang.

Following a two-year hiatus, the much-anticipated return of Vancouver Chinatown’s Lunar New Year parade finally arrived Sunday.

Thousands of British Columbians are expected to attend downtown Vancouver’s popular festival and parade, celebrating the 2023 Year of the Rabbit.

2023 Lunar New Year Parade returns to Chinatown

“Lunar New Year symbolizes a time of new beginnings and renewed hope,” said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.

“I am delighted that this year the traditional Vancouver Spring Festival Parade returns to Chinatown and that we are once again able to celebrate with our loved ones. I encourage everyone to come out and participate in this amazing event, and keep visiting and supporting local businesses in Chinatown.”

The 1.3 kilometre long route starts at the Millennium Gate on Peder Street and will end on Keefer Sreet near Abbot.

The parade is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

To accommodate the parade, the City of Vancouver has numerous road closures that will affect traffic on Sunday:

  • Main Street
  • Pender Street (east and west)
  • Beatty Street
  • Abbott Street
  • Taylor Street
  • Shanghai Alley
  • Columbia Street
  • Quebec Street
  • Carrall Street
  • Keefer Street and Keefer Place
  • East Georgia Street
  • Gore Avenue
  • Alleys in the parade area will be closed, including access to private parkades. Residents of Taylor Street and Shanghai Alley will have vehicular access to Keefer Place, westbound only.

Global BC is a proud sponsor of the parade.

Vancouver Lunar New Year celebrations underway at Granville Island Saturday

More to come…

