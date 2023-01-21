Menu

Politics

New Zealand Labour lawmakers meet to confirm Chris Hipkins as Jacinda Ardern replacement

By Lucy Craymer Reuters
Posted January 21, 2023 8:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Chris Hipkins set to be named New Zealand’s next prime minister after Jacinda Ardern’s resignation'
Chris Hipkins set to be named New Zealand’s next prime minister after Jacinda Ardern’s resignation
Current Minister of Police Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand's next prime minister, following Jacinda Ardern's decision to resign. Hipkins must still garner an endorsement Sunday from his Labour Party colleagues, but as he is the only candidate running to replace Ardern, that is a formality at this stage.

New Zealand Labour lawmakers are currently meeting to confirm Chris Hipkins’s nomination to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader of the Labour party and New Zealand’s new prime minister.

Hipkins, 44, was the only nomination for the job and his confirmation by the 64 lawmakers, known as the Labour caucus, is largely a formality.

Read more: New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern set to be replaced by Chris Hipkins as new prime minister

Read next: 6 more classified docs found at Biden’s home by U.S. Justice Department: lawyer

Hipkins said on Saturday that he had the support of his colleagues to take on the job.

In a surprise announcement on Thursday, Ardern said she had “no more in the tank” to lead the country and would step down.

First elected to parliament for the Labour Party in 2008, Hipkins became a household name fronting the government’s response to the pandemic. He was appointed health minister in July 2020 before becoming the COVID response minister at the end of the year.

Click to play video: 'Empathy, trailblazing define Ardern’s legacy as New Zealand’s PM'
Empathy, trailblazing define Ardern’s legacy as New Zealand’s PM

Hipkins is holding a press conference following his confirmation as leader and there he is expected to announce a new Deputy Prime Minister. Hipkins said on Saturday that Grant Robertson, who is currently Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, is likely to hold onto the job of Finance Minister.

Before Hipkins officially becomes prime minister, Ardern must tender her resignation to King Charles III’s representative in New Zealand, Governor General Cindy Kiro. Following that Kiro would appoint Hipkins to the role and he will be sworn in.

 

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by David Gregorio)

© 2023 Reuters

