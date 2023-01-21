Edmontonians cycle for 12 hours to end homelessness

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Edmontonians are putting the pedal to the metal in an effort to end homelessness in our city by organizing and participating in the first ‘Cold City Classic’ fundraiser.

The group, which is hoping to raise over $10,000 for Boyle Street Community Services, will be riding their bikes on a 20 kilometre circuit for 12 hours.

Matt Anderson-Baron said he and his friend Ryan — who is also co-organizer — have been riding bikes together their whole lives and now they’re using their hobby to do some good for the community.

“We really wanted to combine something we enjoy doing with a good cause,” said Anderson-Baron, adding that they chose to raise funds for Boyle Street because they really align with their values.

The pair, along with three other riders, have raised around $5,000 so far and are hoping the donations continue to trickle in.

They have a GoFundMe page and some people have pledged donations based on the kilometres they ride. Anderson-Baron said they kept it small for their first year, but if all goes well, they plan to make the fundraiser bigger and better next year.