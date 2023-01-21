Menu

Sports

Canadiens forward Caufield will require season ending shoulder surgery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2023 4:39 pm

Cole Caufield’s season is over.

The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday the forward will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn’t give a specific date for the operation and added it will provide an update on Caufield’s recovery period following the procedure.

READ MORE: ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day’: Montreal Canadiens general manager provides mid-season update

Caufield, 22, had registered 36 points, including 26 goals, in 46 games this season.

The Canadiens also placed forward Jonathan Drouin on injured reserve retroactive to Monday while recalling forward Alex Belzile from the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

