Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted for assault after Toronto altercation

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 21, 2023 2:09 pm
Robert Dickie, 43, is wanted by Toronto police. View image in full screen
Robert Dickie, 43, is wanted by Toronto police. TPS/Handout

Police in Toronto are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted someone and then threatened their family.

Toronto police said the incident was reported on Jan. 2 in the area of Greenwood and Walpole Avenues after reports of an assault.

Read more: Police seek suspect after sexual assault reported at Toronto’s Kennedy Station

Read next: A rare green comet not seen in 50,000 years is coming. Here’s how Canadians can see it

Police said that the suspect and victim got into an altercation, before the suspect assaulted the victim. He then made threats to the victim’s family member, according to police.

Trending Now

Robert Dickie, a 43-year-old from Toronto, is wanted for assault and uttering threats.

Police described him as five-feet-nine-inches, with a heavy build and short black hair. He has a goatee.

CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultTPSToronto assaultGreenwood AvenueWalpole Avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers