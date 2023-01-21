Man wanted for assault after Toronto altercation

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted someone and then threatened their family.

Toronto police said the incident was reported on Jan. 2 in the area of Greenwood and Walpole Avenues after reports of an assault.

Police said that the suspect and victim got into an altercation, before the suspect assaulted the victim. He then made threats to the victim’s family member, according to police.

Robert Dickie, a 43-year-old from Toronto, is wanted for assault and uttering threats.

Police described him as five-feet-nine-inches, with a heavy build and short black hair. He has a goatee.