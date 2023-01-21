Senators play the Jets in a non-conference matchup

See more sharing options

Winnipeg Jets (29-16-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (20-22-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Jets -136, Senators +116; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Winnipeg Jets in a non-conference matchup.

Ottawa has a 12-10-1 record in home games and a 20-22-3 record overall. The Senators serve 10.4 penalty minutes per game to rank 10th in league play.

Winnipeg has a 12-10-1 record on the road and a 29-16-1 record overall. The Jets have a 12-5-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Jets won the previous matchup 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stuetzle has 20 goals and 23 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has 20 goals and 29 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has eight goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Artem Zub: out (lower-body), Rourke Chartier: out (upper-body), Tyler Motte: out (finger).

Jets: Dylan Samberg: day to day (illness), Mason Appleton: out (wrist), Logan Stanley: out (lower-body), David Gustafsson: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.