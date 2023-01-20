Menu

Canada

University of Guelph receives federal funding for project focusing on food insecurity

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 20, 2023 6:36 pm
Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield announces funding for a University of Guelph project.
Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield announces funding for a University of Guelph project. University of Guelph

Federal funding is going to the University of Guelph for a project addressing food insecurity and promoting healthy eating.

Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield announced on Thursday that $764,520 is going towards Food Uniting Neighbours.

It is a two-year project that aims to find ways to increase access to healthy, affordable and culturally specific foods for residents in Guelph’s Onward Willow neighbourhood, which is home to many low-income and newcomer residents.

According to a news release, the team behind this project, led by Dr. Jess Haines, will launch small-scale pilot projects in the neighbourhood.

The researchers are hoping to secure funding to implement insights from the projects more widely.

The funding comes from the Public Health Agency of Canada’s Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund.

