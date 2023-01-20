Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan teenager sentenced to 6 years, 8 months for killing mother

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 5:41 pm
A gavel pictured in court View image in full screen
The Choiceland, Saskatchewan teenager previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother in September 2021. The Canadian Press

A youth from Choiceland, Sask., who pleaded guilty to killing his mother when she was pregnant with another child, has been sentenced to six years and eight months in custody.

The teenager, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will spend two years and eight months in a juvenile prison and will serve the remaining four years under community supervision, a judge ruled.

Read more: Choiceland, Sask. trying to cope after woman’s death, murder charge: mayor

Read next: Police expected to give update on deadly Saanich, B.C. bank shooting Friday

A Melfort court official said the courts will determine the conditions of the community release just before it happens.

Trending Now

The judge, in a Nipawin, Sask., courtroom on Friday, also banned the youth from owning a firearm for 15 years and ordered a DNA sample to be taken.

Story continues below advertisement

The teenager previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after choking his mother to death in September 2021.

Click to play video: 'Airdrie man found not criminally responsible for killing mother'
Airdrie man found not criminally responsible for killing mother
SaskatchewanHomicideSaskatoon NewsMurderRegina NewsSecond Degree MurderYouth Criminal Justice ActNipawinNipawin Saskatchewan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers