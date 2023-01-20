Saskatchewan teenager sentenced to 6 years, 8 months for killing mother

Send this page to someone via email

A youth from Choiceland, Sask., who pleaded guilty to killing his mother when she was pregnant with another child, has been sentenced to six years and eight months in custody.

The teenager, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will spend two years and eight months in a juvenile prison and will serve the remaining four years under community supervision, a judge ruled.

A Melfort court official said the courts will determine the conditions of the community release just before it happens.

The judge, in a Nipawin, Sask., courtroom on Friday, also banned the youth from owning a firearm for 15 years and ordered a DNA sample to be taken.

The teenager previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after choking his mother to death in September 2021.