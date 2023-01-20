Menu

Economy

British Columbia, federal governments funding 100 jobs at Crofton mill

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 5:34 pm
B.C. Premier David Eby and the federal government are funding more than 100 jobs at Crofton mill. View image in full screen
B.C. Premier David Eby and the federal government are funding more than 100 jobs at Crofton mill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

More than 100 jobs will resume at Paper Excellence’s Crofton, B.C., mill facility due to provincial and federal government funding.

The mill is transitioning to manufacture new pulp products that aim at reducing dependency on single-use plastics.

“Our investment is the result of governments and business collaborating to innovate and create new, sustainable opportunities in forestry,” said B.C. Premier David Eby.

“By working together we can find solutions to the pressing challenges faced by many forestry workers and communities.”

Between the two governments, funding of $18.8 million has been secured and will directly go towards funding more than 100 jobs at Crofton’s paper line.

“This is good news for workers, their families and the people of Crofton,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation.

“We understand there is more work to be done to support people and families in forestry-dependent and rural communities.”

The province said the funding supports a “clean, innovative economy,” while supporting jobs for people in the resource sector.

Funding will aid in producing water-resistant paper packing to replace single-use plastics, increase the mill’s competitiveness, reduce production waste, use fewer trees for the same volume of product, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“By supporting the development of innovative forest products and investing in projects, such as the ones announced (Friday) the federal government is helping to reduce emissions, eliminate harmful waste, build up strong local economies, and support good, sustainable jobs,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, federal minister of natural resources.

Earlier in the week, the B.C. government announced $90 million over three years for the new B.C. Manufacturing Job Fund.

The money will be used to support high-value industrial and manufacturing projects to drive clean and inclusive growth in rural, remote and Indigenous communities.

B.C. announces new Manufacturing Jobs Fund
