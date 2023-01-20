Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital to get MRI machine

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex Hospital Alliance announced Friday that Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital had been selected to receive a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine.

It is the first MRI machine for the local hospital alliance.

“Today’s announcement for an MRI service at our local hospital will result in local access to what is widely considered the gold standard of diagnostic imaging,” said Catherine Osborne, chair for the MHA board of directors.

The MRI machine is one of 27 the Ontario government is helping fund across the province through a $20 million investment.

Monte McNaughton, MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex, called the investment a “game-changer” for families in the area.

“This investment means that patients can focus on their health instead of worrying about travelling out-of-town, while also giving our health-care workers the tools they need to continue delivering exceptional care,” added McNaughton, who is also the minister for labour, immigration, training and skills development.

The funding from the province will cover the cost of operating the MRI. The MHA says it will work closely with hospital foundations and partners to explore funding for the MRI and the suite that will house it.

Having an MRI closer to home for Strathroy and area will reduce the travel burden placed on patients and caregivers, says the hospital.

“For patients being assessed for a possible cancer diagnosis, MRI can eliminate the need for continual follow-up of non-cancer abnormalities, reducing worry and reducing time off work for further tests,” added the hospital in a release.

The hospital says it will communicate plans to the community in the coming weeks and months as plans for the MRI are finalized.