Arbutus and Saskatoon city council reach agreement after construction dispute

The City of Saskatoon says it has reached an agreement with the contractor Arbutus Properties Ltd. after the two had a dispute over a development project at 2775 Meadows Pkwy.

The release sent on Friday said the agreement resolved the financial issues between the two while also protecting the city’s infrastructure.

“The City Administration and Arbutus have continued working together throughout the past months and are pleased to have arrived at a mutually agreeable resolution of this matter,” the release read.

It also noted the matter will be discussed at city council on Wednesday.

An appeal to a Saskatoon city council decision was brought forward to the Saskatoon Development Appeal Board from Arbutus Properties Ltd., which resulted in success for the developer.

The appeal was brought forward after the city refused to lift a holding symbol in November 2022 on an affordable housing project that Arbutus said is forcing a delay on both the housing project and the downtown Pitchfork market project.

The board reviewed the information presented by both parties and checked to see if the appeal passed the three bars of entitlement, with the decision made that the appeal grant doesn’t give special privilege, doesn’t relax the zoning bylaw, and doesn’t interfere with neighbouring properties.

The appeal was granted, and the board directed that the holding symbol be lifted and that Arbutus pay the outstanding levies.

It noted that the matter regarding the letter of credit would be discussed between the city and Arbutus.