Crime

Hamilton man found guilty in fatal 2016 Binbrook shooting to be sentenced in April

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 3:00 pm
Hamilton police at the scene of a 2016 shooting incident at a residence in Binbrook, Ont. View image in full screen
Hamilton police at the scene of a 2016 shooting incident at a residence in Binbrook, Ont. Global News

A sentencing date has been set for the Binbrook, Ont., man convicted of fatally shooing a Six Nations man almost seven years ago.

Peter Khill will return to a Hamilton court on April 12 to learn his fate after being found guilty last year of manslaughter by a 12-member jury in the February 2016 death of Jonathan Styres.

A Superior Court judge granted Khill bail in December allowing him to remain out on a $100,000 bond until he’s sentenced.

Khill was previously found not guilty of second-degree murder during his first trial in 2018 but that verdict was overturned by the Ontario Court of Appeal and upheld when the Supreme Court ordered a new trial for him in 2020.

The minimum sentence for manslaughter with a firearm is four years behind bars.

