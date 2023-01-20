Hamilton man found guilty in fatal 2016 Binbrook shooting to be sentenced in April

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A sentencing date has been set for the Binbrook, Ont., man convicted of fatally shooing a Six Nations man almost seven years ago.

Peter Khill will return to a Hamilton court on April 12 to learn his fate after being found guilty last year of manslaughter by a 12-member jury in the February 2016 death of Jonathan Styres.

A Superior Court judge granted Khill bail in December allowing him to remain out on a $100,000 bond until he’s sentenced.

Khill was previously found not guilty of second-degree murder during his first trial in 2018 but that verdict was overturned by the Ontario Court of Appeal and upheld when the Supreme Court ordered a new trial for him in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

The minimum sentence for manslaughter with a firearm is four years behind bars.