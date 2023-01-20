Menu

Economy

Parks Canada awards contract to repair Kirkfield Lift Lock

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 1:39 pm
The Kirkfield Lift Lock closed on Sept. 2, 2022 due to a mechanical failure. View image in full screen
The Kirkfield Lift Lock closed on Sept. 2, 2022 due to a mechanical failure. Parks Canada

Parks Canada says repairs will soon be underway on the Kirkfield Lift Lock which shutdown in September 2022 due to a mechanical failure.

Parks Canada says on Sept. 2, the Kirkfield lock was closed for the remainder of the navigation system after the lift lock suffered a mechanical failure.

Located at Lock 36 of the Trent-Severn Waterway in the City of Kawartha Lakes, the 15-metre lift (49 ft.) Kirkfield Lift is the second-highest hydraulic lift lock in the world, behind the Peterborough Lift Lock at 20 m (65 ft.). The Kirkfield lock is at the highest point along the waterway at 256.20 m (840.5 ft.) above sea level.

On Friday, Parks Canada said a contract has been awarded to conduct repairs. The project will repair structural, mechanical and electrical components and improve systems to increase safety controls and the backup system “to minimize impacts on future maintenance activities.”

“The contractor will mobilize to the site in the near future with the goal of having the asset fully operational by the beginning of the 2023 navigation season,” Parks Canada said.

Progress on the project will be made available on Parks Canada’s website. You can also subscribe to an email list by contacting trentsevern@pc.gc.ca and including “Kirkfield Lift Lock” in the subject line.

Kawartha LakesParks CanadaBoatingTrent-Severn WaterwayPeterborough Lift LockKirkfield Lift Lock
