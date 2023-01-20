$1M Hamilton lottery winner says he’ll put deposit down on new home with winnings

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man says a deposit on a home is where he’ll put some of the $1 million he picked up in a recent lottery win.

Paulo Henrique Aveiro, who’s a roofer by trade, admits “it’s not easy to make $1 million” and couldn’t stop jumping up and down when he scratched off a winning number in the Ultimate lottery.

“I discovered my win on New Year’s Day – what a great way to start the new year,” the 38-year-old said about his first-ever win, having played the lottery for 12 years.

Aveiro purchased his ticket at Busy Bee Food Mart on Barton Street.

The Ultimate is a $ 100-a-ticket game that awards $40-million prizes during a year-end draw.