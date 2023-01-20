NDP calls out Sask. Party for limited action regarding airline cancellations

Send this page to someone via email

The official Opposition wrote to the premier on Friday demanding action regarding the mass airline cancellations in Saskatchewan.

“Air travel is essential to our economic well-being. The loss of needed flight routes and carriers is a loss for people and our economy. It’s past time that this premier stand up for us on this front and find solutions,” said NDP infrastructure critic Trent Wotherspoon.

This week, Sunwing cancelled all Regina flights and 35 per cent of Saskatoon flights for the rest of the winter season. In December 2022, the airline announced that the cancellations were only going to be in effect until early February, until the recent extension for the remainder of the season.

Air Canada has also exited the Saskatchewan market, cutting all connections with the Calgary airport and moving to focus on their larger hubs in the country.

“For many people, the Sunwing situation has ruined their first vacation in years. With so many on tight budgets, any other spending is on hold until they get that refund,” said Opposition Leader Carla Beck. “And frankly, that could take weeks if not months.”

The party is concerned about Scott Moe’s recent silence on the situation.

Following Sunwing’s original December announcement, the premier called the airline’s decision to suspend operations for the month “irresponsible.”

“This is a very irresponsible decision by Sunwing for everyone who has booked a vacation, particularly those who are currently at their destination and are uncertain how and when they will get home,” Moe said in a statement on Dec. 30.

Moe said his government also expects Sunwing to “appropriately compensate everyone who did not receive the service they purchased.”

Global News has reached out to the Saskatchewan Party for an updated statement regarding the permanent cancellations announced this week.