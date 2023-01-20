Menu

Canada

Police make arrest in Quinte West cemetery mischiefs

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 12:26 pm
In late October 2021, dozens of headstones at Quinte West cemeteries were found vandalized. An arrest was made on Jan. 19, 2023. View image in full screen
In late October 2021, dozens of headstones at Quinte West cemeteries were found vandalized. An arrest was made on Jan. 19, 2023. Global News file

A woman has been charged after an investigation into multiple mischiefs at Quinte West, Ont., cemeteries in October 2021.

Quinte West OPP say they received a complaint of multiple headstones being spray-painted at the Mount Evergreen Cemetery on Stockdale Road. Additional complaints were also reported that headstones and property at St. George’s Cemetery on 2nd Dug Hill Road, Mount Calvary Cemetery on Byrne Avenue, and Mount Zion Cemetery on Downs Road were also vandalized.

On Jan. 19, one person was arrested following an extensive investigation, with help from the OPP’s forensic identification services.

Megan Lee, 20, of Quinte West has been charged with five counts of mischief over $5,000 and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

Lee has a bail hearing Feb. 9 in court in Belleville.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceVandalismMischiefQuinte WestTrentonCemeteryQuinte West cemeteries
