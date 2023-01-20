Police make arrest in Quinte West cemetery mischiefs

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman has been charged after an investigation into multiple mischiefs at Quinte West, Ont., cemeteries in October 2021.

Quinte West OPP say they received a complaint of multiple headstones being spray-painted at the Mount Evergreen Cemetery on Stockdale Road. Additional complaints were also reported that headstones and property at St. George’s Cemetery on 2nd Dug Hill Road, Mount Calvary Cemetery on Byrne Avenue, and Mount Zion Cemetery on Downs Road were also vandalized.

On Jan. 19, one person was arrested following an extensive investigation, with help from the OPP’s forensic identification services.

Megan Lee, 20, of Quinte West has been charged with five counts of mischief over $5,000 and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Lee has a bail hearing Feb. 9 in court in Belleville.